Top 10 prominent Nigerians who tested positive for COVID-19

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Nigeria in February. Since then, the confirmed cases in the country have soared to 254, according to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Forty-four of the confirmed cases have been discharged after recovering from the disease while six deaths have been recorded.

Among the confirmed cases are some prominent Nigerians. This piece highlights the top 10 prominent Nigerians who have tested positive for the virus, including those who have recovered.

Prominent Nigerians who tested positive for COVID-19

1. Abba Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, is one of the prominent Nigerians who have tested positive for the virus.

Kyari is believed to have contracted the virus during his trip out of the country to Germany or Egypt.

2. Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed is the first Nigerian governor to test positive for the virus. He had decided to go for the test after someone he had contact with tested positive.

3. Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kaduna state. He was one of the governors who decided to test for COVID-19 after it was reported that they were exposed to persons who had contracted the virus during the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF)'s meeting.

4. Seyi Makinde

Seyi Makinde is the third Nigerian governor to test positive for the virus. He has, however, recovered and tested negative for the virus twice.

In a telephone interview with Fresh FM radio station in Ibadan on Monday, April 6, the Oyo state governor disclosed that he fought the deadly virus with carrots, vitamin C and black seed oil, and honey.

5. Muhammed Babandede

Muhammed Babandede, the comptroller-general of the Nigerian Immigration Service, has also tested positive for the virus.

Babandede is believed to have probably contracted the virus during his trip to the United Kingdom.

6. Mohammed Abubakar

Mohammed Abubakar's COVID-19 status was first announced by his father, Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president, on Twitter.

Mohammed has since been in an Abuja hospital where he said he has been recovering well.

7. Professor Jesse Otegbayo

Professor Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, also tested positive for COVID-19.

However, like Governor Makinde, he has also recovered from the virus.

8. Professor Ezekiel Olapade-Olaopa

Professor Ezekiel Olapade-Olaopa who is the Provost of the University of Ibadan College of Medicine has also tested positive for COVID-19.

9. Professor Obafunke Denloye

Professor Obafunke Denloye who is the deputy provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, is also COVID-19 positive.

10. Chioma Rowland

Chioma Rowland, the fiancée of Nigeria's music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Davido, his fiancée tested positive after her trip from the UK.

Davido, himself, has taken the COVID-19 test but the result came out negative twice.

