Youth protest, as group fails to distribute promised food items in Ife

Some youths in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Wednesday protested the failure of a group in the ancient town to distribute food items earlier promised them.

It was gathered that a socio-cultural group in the town had announced its intention to distribute food items to residents, on Crown FM in the town, to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive of the state government.

However, on getting to the spot mentioned in the announcement on Wednesday the agitating youths in their numbers began to protest round some parts, protesting the failure of the group to redeem its pledge.

Some of the areas reached by the protesters include Iremo, Sabo, Lagere before heading to the Parakin, where the radio station is based.

A police source in Ile-Ife told Vanguard that the agitated youth were dispersed by the police to forestall breakdown of law and order.

However, the General Manager of the radio station, Mr Israel Ogunlade said the protesters came to his station protesting against the announcement that they did not find anyone at the designated points.

According to him, the group actually took the food items to the designated points but were overwhelmed by the numbers of residents who thronged the venue to get a share of it.

Ogunlade said, “They were protesting against the announcement on my station yesterday. A group in Ife had said it would distribute food to residents today (Wednesday) but unfortunately, when the guys brought the food they where overwhelmed by the numbers of the residents waiting to get it. what they had could barely go round.

“This irked them and they embark on a protest to express their disdain on the development. While trying to pacify them I told them the true state of things and they questioned while it was announced on air when they knew it was not going to be done. But I told them the advertisement was paid for and it was my duty to deliver the job.

“They were shouting and very unruly for the quick arrival of police to the scene and arrested some while few ran away. I am sure none of our staff was attacked, I didn’t allow them into the station premise”.

