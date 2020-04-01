Home | News | General | Coutinho to Chelsea: Frank Lampard finally takes action

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has reportedly permitted the club’s board to sign Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho this summer transfer window.

According to Spanish newspaper, Sport, Lampard believes he can get the best out of Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.

Edujandon.com recalls that Chelsea is already in talks with Coutinho‘s agent as they look to bolster the squad after they failed to sign any player last January transfer window.

The Blues wants to make amends this summer by handing Lampard around £150million to spend on Coutinho and other new signings.

Coutinho, 27, left Liverpool in January 2018 for Barcelona.

The Brazilian international is among the eight players Barcelona want to leave Camp Nou this coming summer transfer window amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world.

Meanwhile, Lampard recently admitted that Chelsea needs to sign a new creative player following the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

He said: “There will be discussions about where we can strengthen. “The transfer window will be a bit fluid.

“It is quite clear in the summer we lost Eden Hazard, who has been a huge part of scoring and creating for us in the last few seasons. We need more competition in those creative areas.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...