COVID-19: Naira Marley breaks silence as Lagos govt withdraws charges

Popular musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has broken silence on his arrest and arraignment by the Lagos Government for violating restriction orders.

Naira Marley and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Babatunde Gbadamosi, were arrested for flouting the COVID-19 lockdown order.

They were among guests that attended the 42nd birthday party organized by Funke Akindele at Amen Estate on Sunday for her husband, JJC Skillz.

However, the Defence Counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), on Tuesday, withdrew the four counts filed against Naira Marley and Gbadamosi.

The charges were withdrawn on the condition that the defendants would tender an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking on the development, Marley in a post on his Twitter page, said henceforth, he will listen to the government and offer full support.

His tweet read: “Snitches on Twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them.

“From now on it’s just Marlians only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support.”

Recall that Funke and her husband, JJC were on Monday, sentenced after they pleaded guilty to hosting an event that had over twenty persons in attendance.

The offence was contrary to the social distancing directives made in pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) and (b) & 17(1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020

