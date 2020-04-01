Coronavirus: Mourinho breaks silence on training despite lockdown
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has apologised for overseeing a training session, amid the UK government-imposed lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mourinho was pictured at Hadley Common Park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Defenders Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also filmed by passers-by running together through the park.
“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household.
“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives,” Mourinho said in a statement.
Mourinho, who was wearing his full Spurs tracksuit, had organised a training session with N'Dombele to work on his fitness.
