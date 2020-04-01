Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Real Madrid take decision on cutting players’ wages

Real Madrid have confirmed that their players and coaches have agreed to take pay cuts between 10-20%, while the season remains suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish giants, in a statement on Wednesday, said the measure has been taken in an effort to reduce the “traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers”.

They follow in the footsteps of rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, whose players have accepted a 70% cut to help non-playing staff.

“The players and coaches of the first Real Madrid football and basketball squads, led by their captains, together with the main executives from the different directions of the club have voluntarily agreed to lower their remuneration for this year by between 10 and 20 per cent, depending on the circumstances that may affect the closure of this 2019-20 sports season.

“This decision, adopted by players, coaches and employees, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers, in addition to contributing to the entity’s economic objectives in view of the decrease in income that it suffers these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of a large part of its commercial activities,” it read.

