BREAKING: Nigeria records 22 new cases of COVID-19 as toll hits 276



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC made the announcement Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.

At the moment, Nigeria has 276 confirmed cases of the virus and 44 cases have been discharged.

“Twenty-two new cases of COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo

“As at 09:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

“ Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

