30 famous Godfather quotes that you will enjoy reading

The Godfather, released in 1972, is the first movie in a trilogy of crime films that are still popular to date. The film is set in the 1940s, and it follows the crime-ridden life of an Italian-American Mafia family located in New York. Here are some of the most famous Godfather quotes.

The Godfather revolves around the lives of Don Vito Corleone (the head of a Mafia family) and his eldest son, Michael. Don Vito transfers control of his empire to Michael, who is quite reluctant about the move.

Adapted from the 1969 best selling novel by Mario Puzo, the crime saga takes viewers through an epic journey, watching as a reluctant Michael gets involved in the cycle of violence and betrayal that is common in every crime syndicate.

Here are some famous The Godfather quotes that will help you appreciate the awesomeness of this historical film.

Don Corleone quotes

Don Corleone is the patriarch of the family in question. He is a no-nonsense man whose quotes are etched in the minds of the films' fans to date. Here are some of the best Don Vito Corleone quotes from the films:

I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.

It's true I have a lot of friends in politics, but they wouldn't be so friendly if they knew my business was drugs instead of gambling which they consider a harmless vice. But drugs, that's a dirty business.

What's the matter with you? Is this what you've become, a Hollywood finocchio who cries like a woman? "Oh, what do I do? What do I do?" What is that nonsense? Ridiculous!

Look how they massacred my boy.

Bonasera, Bonasera, what have I ever done to make you treat me so disrespectfully? If you'd come to me in friendship, this scum who ruined your daughter would be suffering this very day. And if by some chance an honest man like yourself made enemies they would become my enemies. And then, they would fear you.

A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man.

I have a sentimental weakness for my children, and I spoil them, as you can see. They talk when they should listen.

You can act like a man! What's the matter with you?

We have known each other for many years, but this is the first time you've come to me for counsel or for help. I can't remember the last time you invited me to your house for a cup of coffee, even though my wife is godmother to your only child. But let's be frank here. You never wanted my friendship. And you feared to be in my debt.

Some day, and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me.

You talk about vengeance. Is vengeance going to bring your son back to you, or my boy to me?

Women and children can afford to be careless, but not men.

And if by chance an honest man like yourself should make enemies then they would become my enemies... and then they will fear you.

Famous Godfather quotes by Michael Corleone

Here are some of the quotes by Michael:

I know it was you. You broke my heart. You broke my heart.

That's my family Kay, that's not me.

Fredo, you're my older brother, and I love you. But don't ever take sides with anyone against the family again. Ever.

What's the matter? What's bothering you? I'll handle it. I told you I can handle it, I'll handle it.

You straightened my brother out?

Only don't tell me that you're innocent. Because it insults my intelligence and it makes me very angry.

Other famous quotes from The Godfather

Here is a list of some of the best Godfather quotes said by other characters in the film:

Goddamn FBI don't respect nothin'. - Sonny Corleone I don't like violence, Tom. I'm a businessman. Blood is a big expense - Sollozzo You don't understand. Johnny Fontane never gets that movie. That part is perfect for him. It'll make him a big star. I'm gonna run him out of the movies. - Jack Woltz Don Corleone, I am honored and grateful that you have invited me to your home on the wedding day of your daughter. And may their first child be a masculine child. - Luca Brasi Leave the gun, take the cannoli. - Clemenza

This is business. Not personal. - Tom Hagen

Godfather 2 quotes

The Godfather Part II came out in 1974. This movie tells the story of a young Vito Corleone. The film also follows Michael Corleone as he tries to expand the family business.

Here are some of the most popular quotes from the film:

Michael, your father loves you very much. Very much. - Don Vito If anything in this life is certain, if history's taught us anything, it's that you can kill anyone. - Michael There are many things my father taught me here in this room. He taught me: keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. - Michael Fredo, you're nothing to me now. You're not a brother, you're not a friend. I don't want to know you or what you do. When you see our mother, I want to know a day in advance so I won't be there… - Michael Your father did business with Hyman Roth, he respected Hyman Roth, but he never trusted Hyman Roth! - Frankie Pentangeli

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here are some fun facts that you might find interesting:

1. What is the famous line from The Godfather?

The most popular Godfather quote is:

I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.

These words were said by Don Vito Corleone.

2. What is the first line in The Godfather?

The first line in the movie is:

I believe in America. America has made my fortune. And I raised my daughter in the American fashion. I gave her freedom, but -- I taught her never to dishonor her family. She found a boyfriend; not an Italian.

These words were said by Bonasera, who was seated in front of the Don's desk, facing the camera.

3. What have you learned from The Godfather?

Some of the most valuable lessons that one can learn from watching The Godfather include:

Do not take things too personal.

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

Do not involve yourself in other people's personal lives.

Be prepared ahead of time. Never make a move or judgment without careful planning ahead of time.

Never make a request without offering your respect and friendship in return.

Violence is the last option.

Keep your business private;

Establish friendships out of respect, business, and trust.

Do not make promises you cannot keep.

Family is the most important thing in life.

Never get bullied into making a decision you do not agree with, even if it means offending someone who' is trying to intimidate you.

It is not easy for many people to ask for help, so when someone does, you should do your best to help them.

Just because you should always be planning for the future doesn't mean you shouldn't take care of yourself in the present.

Choose your friends wisely.

Things might not work out in your favor despite how hard you work.

4. What are some Godfather quotes by Mario Puzo?

Mario Puzo was an American author, screenwriter, and journalist who stood out for his thrilling crime novels, such as The Godfather. Here are some of his most notable quotes:

Great men are not born great, they grow great.

Never hate your enemies. It affects your judgment.

I don't trust society to protect us, I have no intention of placing my fate in the hands of men whose only qualification is that they managed to con a block of people to vote for them.

Italians have a little joke, that the world is so hard a man must have two fathers to look after him, and that's why they have godfathers.

Accidents don't happen to people who take accidents as a personal insult.

Never let anyone know what you are thinking.

Behind every successful fortune there is a crime.

Many young men started down a false path to their true destiny. Time and fortune usually set them aright.

There are things that have to be done and you do them and you never talk about them. You don't try to justify them. They can't be justified. You just do them. Then you forget it.

He had long ago learned that society imposes insults that must be borne, comforted by the knowledge that in this world there comes a time when the most humble of men, if he keeps his eyes open, can take his revenge on the most powerful. It was this knowledge that prevented the Don from losing the humility all his friends admired in him.

These Godfather quotes prove why the saga is one you can rewatch without getting bored, don't you agree?

