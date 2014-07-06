Home | News | General | Interesting details about Jennifer Esposito and her career

If you have watched CBS series NCIS TV show, then you must have seen Jennifer Esposito on screen. She is a strong woman who is involved in several vocations and has proven excellence in everything. She is an American actress, health care advocate, baker, and entrepreneur. Interestingly also, she is a novelist who has over four books to her credit.

The award-winning actress is known for her roles in several movies and television shows, including Dоn't Ѕау а Wоrd, Ѕummеr оf Ѕаm, and Crash. She made her television show debut in 1996 with Law & Order. Likewise, she made her movie debut in 1997 with the movie A Brother's Kiss. Interestingly also, her book, which ended up becoming a bestseller, talked about how she struggled with celiac disease and how she overcame it.

Jennifer Esposito profile summary

Full name : Jennifer Esposito

: Jennifer Esposito Birthdate : 11th of April, 1973

: 11th of April, 1973 Age : 46 years old

: 46 years old Birthplace : New York City, NY, USA

: New York City, NY, USA High school : Moore Catholic High School

: Moore Catholic High School Profession : Actress, novelist, health care advocate, baker, and entrepreneur

: Actress, novelist, health care advocate, baker, and entrepreneur Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Italian

: Italian Height : 5 feet and 5 inches

: 5 feet and 5 inches Weight : 55 kg

: 55 kg Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Eye color : Hazel

: Hazel Hair color : Brown

: Brown Body build : Slim

: Slim Parents : Robert (father) and Phyllis Esposito (mother)

: Robert (father) and Phyllis Esposito (mother) Sibling: Suzanne Ruffo

Esposito's background information

Jennifer Esposito was born to Robert Esposito, a music producer, and Phyllis Esposito, an interior decorator. She grew up with her sibling named Suzanne Ruffo in Staten Island. There is limited information about her education. However, it was disclosed that she graduated from Moore Catholic High School.

She grew up in a working-class household, and this reflected in her approach to life as she launched out as a dancer and appeared on TV show club with Camille Donatacci. She was paid thirty dollars per episode.

How old is Jennifer Esposito?

Jennifer Esposito age is 46 years. She was born on the 11th of April, 1973, in New York City, NY, USA. This means that she would clock 47 years in a couple of days from now.

How much is Jennifer Esposito worth?

Currently, Jennifer Esposito net worth is estimated at $4 million. Her net worth is a combination of her salary from her acting career and proceeds from her books.

What is Jennifer Esposito doing now?

Esposito is currently pursuing her career as an actress amidst other things. Her recent movie is The Boys. She commenced acting in 1996. Then, she featured in Spin City, and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. In 2010, she featured in the CBS drama Blue Bloods, playing the role of Detective Jackie Curatola. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with celiac disease in the third season and left the drama in 2012.

In 2013, she took a break from acting and launched her bakery, which she named after herself. Jennifer's Way Bakery is located in Manhattan's West Virgin, and it only serves celiac-safe food. She also published her first book, Jennifer's Way: My Journey with Celiac Disease--What Doctors Don’t Tell You and How You Can Learn to Live Again. Fortunately for her, she became New York best selling author on the 6th of July, 2014.

In 2015, the prolific author resumed acting and featured in the series, Mistresses. She also became a brand representative for Eclair Naturals and Gluten-Free Beauty Line. According to her, she said:

As someone who suffers from celiac disease and cannot tolerate gluten, I have made it my personal mission to promote celiac awareness, share my story and educate on eliminating gluten and other harmful ingredients from your diet and skin care regimen. It's not just what goes in your body, but what goes on your body, that counts. Éclair Naturals is a natural fit from their ingredients to their ethos.

Jennifer Esposito movies and TV shows

Esposito has been consistent with her acting career over the years. Some of Jennifer Esposito movies and television shows, since she started acting, include the following:

A Brother's Kiss

Kiss Me, Guido

A Brooklyn State Of Mind

No Looking Back

He Got Game

Charlie Hoboken

Side Streets

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Summer of Sam

Just One Time

The Bachelor

The Dracula 2000

Backflash

The Proposal

Made

Don't Say A Word

Beyond The City Limits

Welcome to Collingwood

The Master of Disguise

Breakin' All The Rules

Crash

Taxi

Jesus, Mary, and Joey

Conspiracy

American Crude

Four Single Fathers

Mamitas

Bending the Rules

She's Funny That Way

Speed Kills

Mary

The City

The Sunshine Boys

Law and Order

Feds

Spin City

New York Undercover

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Hack

Judging Amy

Snow Wonder

Law & Order

Rescue Me

Samantha Who?

Mercy

The Wish List

Blue Bloods

The Looney Tunes Show

Taxi Brooklyn

Mistresses

The Affair

NCIS

Blindspot

The Boys

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens

What are Jennifer Esposito measurements?

Jennifer Esposito hot body shape is undisputable. She weighs 55 kilograms with her chest-waist-hip measurements given at 34-24-35 inches. How tall is Jennifer Esposito? Jennifer Esposito height is practically 5 feet and 5 inches, which is equivalent to 168 centimeters.

Why did Jennifer Esposito leave NCIS?

According to the creators, her role was only expected to last for one season. However, there is an alternative assumption concerning why Jennifer Esposito leaves NCIS. Some people believed it was due to the death of the showrunner Gary Glasberg which occurred a day after the second episode of season 14 was released.

This led to an appointment of new showrunners Frank Cardea and George Schenck. It has been speculated that the new showrunners were not inclined about Quinn's role, which was created by Glasberg. Therefore, Esposito left NCIS after featuring in only one season. Jennifer Esposito NCIS appearance as special agent Alex Quinn in the show was in the 14th season.

Why did Jennifer Esposito leave Blue Bloods?

According to the Blue Bloods producer, Jennifer Esposito left because she has pre-informed them that she was only available to work on a part-time program. As a result of this, she was unable to perform her role effectively. According to them, "We regretfully had to put her role away, and we hope she would return at some point in the future."

However, Jennifer seems to have a different version of the story. She slammed the network on her Twitter account, condemning them for placing her on unpaid leave and prohibiting her from working elsewhere after the doctor stressed that she needed a less schedule due to her condition.

She disclosed that the network did not listen to her doctor, and she collapsed onset in the presence of everyone. "My doctor confirmed that I could return to work after a week off, but the network interpreted that I was not really sick, and this was a strategy to get a raise," she complained.

Who is Jennifer Esposito married to?

Jennifer was married to Louis Dowler. The lovebirds got married in New York City on the 16th of November, 2014. However, they could not continue with the marriage, so they separated in 2016 after Esposito filed a divorce. Before this time, Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper were married. The lovers tied the nuptial knots on the 30th of December, 2006.

However, Jennifer Esposito Bradley Cooper love story came to a halt in May 2007, making it a total of five months. Esposito filed for a divorce. In 2011, Cooper disclosed the reason for their separation during an interview with a radio show. He stressed that Esposito and himself realized that the relationship was not right, so they both consented to the divorce.

According to court papers, the one time lovers conceded to honor the terms of their nuptial treaty and waived the right to receive spousal support from one another. Jennifer moved on with life and gave love a chance again. She got engaged to Mark Philippoussis, an Aussie tennis star, in 2009. However, they called off their engagement in September 2010 with no disclosed reason.

Jennifer Esposito is an intelligent and multifaceted woman who crusades for everything gluten-free. Her skills have received recognition at different times, and she has been honored for it. The character she played in Сrаѕh as Сhеаdlе’ѕ gіrlfrіеnd, which she got an Асаdеmу Аwаrd fоr is proof of this. Also, her ability to manage several things at a time is exceptional, which is a reason why many of her fans look up to her as their role model.

[embedded content]

