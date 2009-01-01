Home | News | General | PDP reacts as Chinese doctors arrive Abuja, asks Nigerians to hold Buhari, APC responsible for any COVID-19 upsurge

- The PDP has reacted to the arrival of Chinese doctors in Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic

- The opposition party asked Nigerians to hold President Buhari and the APC responsible if there is an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country

- The party said it is worried that President Buhari went ahead to invite the Chinese doctors despite protests by Nigerians and professional bodies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted as Chinese doctors arrived Nigeria to assist in the containment of the coronavirus cases in the country.

The lead opposition party told Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible if there is an upsurge in the rate of COVID-19 cases and death the country following the importation of doctors from China.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday, April 8, said it is alarmed that President Buhari ignored the protests by Nigerians and professional bodies including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Don't bring Chinese experts to Nigeria, Reps minority caucus tells FG

The PDP reiterated that President Buhari had been warned that the importation of the Chinese doctors who are from the hotbed of the plague will expose Nigerians to further risks.

It said Nigerian doctors and nurses have been on top of the situation with records of recoveries and less casualties, thereby questioning the real intentions of bringing in doctors from China.

The PDP also claimed that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had been trying to exonerate itself from the decision to bring in the Chinese doctors.

"The PDP wants President Buhari to note that Nigerians already know the pace, intensity and trajectory of COVID-19 statistics at the time the Federal Government, which he leads, gave passage to these Chinese doctors.

"Nigerians are aware that since the index case was reported till date, our nation’s COVID-19 data stands at 254 confirmed cases, out of which 44 have been successfully treated by our doctors with 6 deaths, which reportedly had other underlining ailments.

Lai Mohammed reveals what is disturbing FG's fight against COVID-19

"Our party therefore calls on the entire world to hold President Buhari responsible should there be any sudden upsurge in COVID-19 infection and deaths in our country, now that the Chinese doctors have been brought in despite protests by Nigerians," the statement reads partly.

The PDP also called on Nigerians to be vigilant just as it asked the presidential task force to outline the states and local governments where the Chinese doctors will operate.

The party said this will enable Nigerians to monitor their activities as well as the aftermath of such activities.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, had earlier received a group of 15 doctors from China at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The medical practitioners landed in Abuja with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, pills, infrared thermometer and other items as requested for by the federal government.

We expect more coronavirus cases to rise in Nigeria - FG

The team is expected to share effective strategies in the containment of coronavirus with Nigerian doctors for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The NCDC confirmed the new cases on Wednesday evening, April 8, indicating that 15 of the cases are in Lagos, four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Bauchi and one in Edo.

The new cases bring the total number to 276 in Nigeria out of which 44 have recovered and six died.

