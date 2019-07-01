Home | News | General | COVID-19 Restriction order: Police arrest 21 defaulters in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

The Police Command in Sokoto on Wednesday arrested no fewer than 21 persons for violating the inter state movement restriction order imposed by the state.

Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, Commissioner of Police in Sokoto told journalist that the defaulters were arrested at Bimasa along Gusau Road, entry point to the state from Kaduna State in three different vehicles.

According to him, despite being aware of the restriction order, the defaulters still went ahead to travel to the state.

Earlier, the State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had directed the Police Command to liaise with the state Commissioner of Justice to ensure the prosecution of some erring passengers he encountered on his way.

Tambuwal gave the directive when he accosted a bus conveying eight passengers out of the state, handed them over to the state police Commissioner for prosecution.

The governor, who was on his way from Tureta Local Government Area, bordering Sokoto and Zamfara, accosted the vehicle on the road and discovered that it was a commercial bus, conveying passengers out of the state.

The Police Commissioner said that all the passengers were being interrogated to know their culpability, promising that they would soon be charged to court.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...