Home | News | General | Tin-Can Customs rakes in N30.7bn in March
How ‘Naira Marley’ fans stormed court in support of singer, as Lagos drops case
COVID- 19: Lagos partners Naija FM, South Saharan for students’ audio lessons

Tin-Can Customs rakes in N30.7bn in March



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Edo, Delta, Customs
Nigeria Customs Service

THE Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, recorded a total collection of N30.7 billion as import duties and other levies for the month of March.

The amount collected in March represents 16.7 percent increase when compared with the N25.99 billion  collected in the February.

This was revealed in statement signed by Command Public Relation Officer, Mr. Uche Ejisieme and made available to Vanguard. He noted that the Customs Area Controller,  Comptroller Musa Baba had indicated and created a clear roadmap for the actualization of meeting the command’s revenue target for year.
He stated: “Part of his strategy is the mobilization of critical stakeholders through series of roundtables and consultations towards ensuring that trade facilitation is given a boost, in line with global best practices.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187