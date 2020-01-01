Home | News | General | Tin-Can Customs rakes in N30.7bn in March

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria Customs Service

THE Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, recorded a total collection of N30.7 billion as import duties and other levies for the month of March.

The amount collected in March represents 16.7 percent increase when compared with the N25.99 billion collected in the February.

This was revealed in statement signed by Command Public Relation Officer, Mr. Uche Ejisieme and made available to Vanguard. He noted that the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Musa Baba had indicated and created a clear roadmap for the actualization of meeting the command’s revenue target for year.

He stated: “Part of his strategy is the mobilization of critical stakeholders through series of roundtables and consultations towards ensuring that trade facilitation is given a boost, in line with global best practices.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...