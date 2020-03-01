Home | News | General | COVID- 19: Lagos partners Naija FM, South Saharan for students’ audio lessons
Tin-Can Customs rakes in N30.7bn in March
How we beat exam cheats, fraudsters to their game — NECO

COVID- 19: Lagos partners Naija FM, South Saharan for students’ audio lessons



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Italy closes ports to migrant ships because of coronavirus

Italy closes ports to migrant ships because of coronavirus

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo has announced a partnership the state entered with Naija FM 102.7 and South Saharan Social Development Organisation to provide daily radio programmes for Junior Secondary School Students to keep them engaged pending the opening of schools due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by made available to journalists by Head, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, the Commissioner explained that the radio lessons which will cover four subjects; English Studies, Mathematics, Basic Science and Civic Education, will run between 12 noon to 1pm daily.

While urging parents to ensure that their wards tuned in to Naija FM, Adefisayo that the aim of the lessons was to keep the students busy during the lockdown.

She however noted that a similar programme, also an initiative of the Ministry which is meant for Senior Secondary School Students is currently ongoing on WAZOBIA radio and television stations, adding that the programmes commenced on Monday, 30th March, 2020 while that of radio is being aired from 11am to 1pm daily.

That of television is being aired between 2pm and 4pm daily.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187