Home | News | General | COVID- 19: Lagos partners Naija FM, South Saharan for students’ audio lessons

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo has announced a partnership the state entered with Naija FM 102.7 and South Saharan Social Development Organisation to provide daily radio programmes for Junior Secondary School Students to keep them engaged pending the opening of schools due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by made available to journalists by Head, Public Affairs Unit, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, the Commissioner explained that the radio lessons which will cover four subjects; English Studies, Mathematics, Basic Science and Civic Education, will run between 12 noon to 1pm daily.

While urging parents to ensure that their wards tuned in to Naija FM, Adefisayo that the aim of the lessons was to keep the students busy during the lockdown.

She however noted that a similar programme, also an initiative of the Ministry which is meant for Senior Secondary School Students is currently ongoing on WAZOBIA radio and television stations, adding that the programmes commenced on Monday, 30th March, 2020 while that of radio is being aired from 11am to 1pm daily.

That of television is being aired between 2pm and 4pm daily.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...