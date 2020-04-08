Home | News | General | Photos: Nigeria’s Accountant General Office on fire

Treasury House

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.

The Nigerian Federal Government building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.

Frontage of the old building of the Treasury House

New building or an extension to the old office which was seen on fire today, April 8th, 2020.

Part of the Accountant-General’s Office, Treasure House, on Fire

Part of the Treasure House on Fire

Part of the Accountant-General’s Office, Treasure House on Fire

