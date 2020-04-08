Photos: Nigeria’s Accountant General Office on fire
- 6 hours 25 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kindly Share This Story:
The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is currently up in flames.
The Nigerian Federal Government building, tagged “Treasury House” is located beside the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in Garki, Abuja.
WATCH: Video: Treasury House in Abuja on fire
Vanguard News Nigeria.
Kindly Share This Story:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187