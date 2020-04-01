NNPC will no longer run refineries – Kyari
- 2 hours 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will hands off management of the nation’s refineries after their rehabilitation.
Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.
He said upon completion, a company would be engaged to manage the plants on an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) basis.
“We are going to get an O&M contract, NNPC won’t run it. We are going to get a firm that will guarantee that this plant would run for some time.
“We want to try a different model of getting this refinery to run. And we are going to apply this process for the running of the other two refineries,” he stated.
Kyari said private partners would be invited to invest in the refineries and get them to run on the NLNG model where the shareholders would be free to take decisions.
He added that the model, which is totally different from previous approach, would guarantee the desired outcome for the refineries.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles