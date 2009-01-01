Home | News | General | COVID-19: Former Ogun state governor provides relief food package for residents

- Senator Ibikunle Amosun has provided food palliative packages for people across Ogun state as Nigeria battles coronavirus

- The former governor made the move in a bid help the residents cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown

- The relief materials consisting of rice, gari, noodles and vegetable oil have been packaged to reach the 3,210 polling unit areas in the state

As Nigeria battles, the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has concluded arrangements to share COVID-19 food palliative packages across Ogun state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday, April 9, by Bola Adeyemi, special adviser on media to the immediate past governor of Ogun state.

According to Adeyemi, the good packages consisting of Rice, Gari, Noodles and Vegetable oil have been packaged to reach the 3,210 Polling Unit areas in Ogun State.

The residents of Ogun state particularly the needy and vulnerable were urged to await the delivery of the food packages in their respective polling unit areas with effect from Thursday, April 9.

Amosun appealed to the expected beneficiaries to maintain the government's regulation on social distancing and orderliness in the collection of the packages throughout the state.

He further urged the people to continue staying at home, wash their hands regularly, maintain good hygiene and comply with the government's directive towards the prevention of coronavirus.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has begun the distribution of about 70,000 metric tonnes of food items as part of the package to lessen the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sabo Nanono, minister of agriculture and rural development, established this on Tuesday, April 7, in Niger. He added that the release of the 70,000 metric tonnes of garri, maize, millet and sorghum from six silo complexes across the country has been launched.

The agriculture minister said the food items have been delivered to the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq.

Similarly, former Anambra senator, Dr Andy Uba has distributed relief materials such as face masks, hand sanitizers and food items to rural communities in the state.

The senator said the move is in a bid to help the needy cushion the effect of the lockdown and to sensitize them on the dangers posed by COVID-19.

He urged the people of Anambra state to adhere strictly to the safety measures given by the government and relevant agencies in a bid to combat the deadly coronavirus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...