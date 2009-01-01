Home | News | General | Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them - Naira Marley

- Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has a word for Twitter users who snitched on people who attended Funke Akindele’s birthday

- Naira Marley said that people will snitch on celebrities but still want them to fight the government on their behalf

- The singer said that from now own, he only represents his fans who are known as Marlians

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, was recently involved in a stint with the law for the umpteenth time after he was arrested for attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, at their home in Amen estate.

The couple had been arrested and arraigned for not keeping to the government’s directive on social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After days of silence on social media, Naira Marley has now taken to his Twitter page to address issues.

This is just the beginning - Burna Boy says as he reacts to fire incident at AGF's office (video)

According to the Soapy crooner, Nigerians on Twitter will snitch and get celebs arrested and still want them to fight the government on their behalf.

Tweeting further, Naira Marley said that from now on, it is only his fans, Marlians, who have his attention. He also advised others to listen to the government and give them their full support.

Naira Marley wrote: “Snitches on twitter will get you arrested and still want you to fight the government for them. From now on it’s just Marlians Only. Let’s all listen to the government and give them our full support”.

See his tweet below:

Nawa o.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the charges against Naira Marley and former Lagos governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has been dropped after an agreement was reached.

They were accused of contravening the order passed by the governor prohibiting social gatherings in order to control the spread of the life-claiming virus, COVID-19 also known as coronavirus.

Coronavirus on a world tour and shut down everywhere - Rapper Olamide says

According to Channels TV, the government agreed to drop the charge after the defendants showed remorse for their defiance.

They also accepted to tender written apologies to the state government, as well as issue undertakings to comply with the directive on lockdown and social distancing, including a stay in isolation for the next 14 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Terry G, Lyta, Junior Boy, Barry J raise the roof at Naira Marley's concert | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...