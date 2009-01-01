Home | News | General | Sad day as 3 nurses forced to wear nylon as protective gear test positive to coronavirus

- Nurses who had to wear trash bags as a temporary protective gear have tested positive for Covid-19

- Before they tested positive to the virus, they had begged to be given PPE kit to able to cater to their patients

- Reports also had it that more than of a ward in their hospital has contracted the virus

Three nurses who were reportedly forced to wear trash nylon because of the scarcity of medical protective gear have caught coronavirus.

In March, the medical officers were photographed wearing the makeshift suits that were made of bright blue bags at Northwick Park Hospital in North West London, The Sun UK reports.

It was also gathered that the staff at the hospital begged for a protective kit as the facility became swamped with patients.

The group's positive result for the virus came out last week. The same media also said that more than 50% of the workers in a ward have also been infected with the virus.

A collage of the nurses and the hospital they were at. Photo source: Sun UK

Source: UGC

“We need proper PPE kit now, or nurses and doctors are going to die. It’s as simple as that. We’re treating our own colleagues on the ward after they caught the virus from patients. How can that be right,” one of the nurses had said.

The nurses also lamented that even the deceased families cannot bid their loved ones farewell.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that with the lockdown in Lagos, residents of Abule Ado and victims of gas cylinders explosion are bearing the harder brunt.

It was gathered have been sleeping outside or in crowded spaces since they lost their houses to the fire.

The case of Peace Dim wrenches the heart. A mother of two, she said that she has been staying in a jampacked place with other victims of the incident.

In that kind of situation, any kind of social distancing as advised by WHO is not even possible. In speaking with the BBC, she described their situation in great detail.

“In this house now, we have three married men whose wives are squatting elsewhere, two bachelors, a spinster, including myself, my children and a friend’s child. The son of the man who owns the house is also here," she said.

Of great desolation is the story of Joseph Ojuwku, a landlord of six apartments and six shops blocks whose fortune reversed and now squats in a friend’s house.

He said he had to send his family back to the village so that he does not put undue pressure on his friend’s accommodation.

