Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo dumps luxurious apartment for rented house amid coronavirus pandemic

- Cristiano Ronaldo moves his family to a £3,500-a-week rented apartment

- The 35-year-old took the decision to enjoy a large space to sprint and keep fit while the league still remain on hold

- Ronaldo recently completed the 14-day quarantine advice after being exposed to his teammate who tested positive for coronavirus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has dumped his seven-story luxurious apartment for a £3,500-a-week rented home close to a quiet fishing village.

The 35-year-old and his family reportedly moved to the new home due to its large space so he could drill himself.

It will also afford his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children to keep up with their fitness exercises.

According to Daily Star, Ronaldo's decision to move out of his exotic home would have been informed by the lack of space to jog.

Although his house in Madeira affords him the luxury of sightseeing the Atlantic Ocean from his comfort zone, the forward however needed to keep his body in shape ahead of Serie A resumption.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United shared a post on social media where he took turns with Georgina to sprint up a ramp.

The 25-year-old brunette joked: "The duck and the gazelle' because of the difference in speed.

This new apartment is nothing compared to the complex he purchased last year in Funchal his home town but it will give him the luxury to train and keep fit.

According to Portuguese paper, Correio da Manha’s magazine Vidas the player moved to the detached five-bed home near the fishing village of Canical in the east of Madeira which was costing him £3,500 a week to rent.

The house, said to be “off the beaten track”, is understood to have a games room, gym, pool and large garden where children Ronaldinho Jr, nine and twins Eva and Matteo, two, can play with his daughter with Georgina, Alana Martina

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's time has passed and will not be tempted by Real Madrid to re-sign him, reports in Spain claim.

It is understood that Juventus could be forced to sell the Portuguese striker for a cut-price of £50 million to ease their financial pressure following the global pandemic.

Los Blancos has been linked with a reunion with the 35-year-old but Spanish news media outlet AS claim the club would look towards signing Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe instead.

[embedded content]

