Home | News | General | Barcelona legend Ronaldinho set to lose 1 important valuable over Paraguay prison row

- Ronaldinho risks being removed from FIFA 20 after recently being alleged to have forged travel documents

- The World Cup winner spent 32 days behind bars with his elder brother

- They paid about $1.6 million to regain freedom but are still under house arrest with security men watching over them

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho risks being removed from FIFA 20 days after regaining temporary freedom from Paraguay prison.

The 40-year-old and his brother were behind bars for 32 days after allegedly using fake documents to gain entrance into the south American country.

However, they made bail a few days back after coughing out a staggering sum of $1.6 million but have been placed under house arrest pending when their case would be heard in court.

PAY ATTENTION: '

The World Cup winner was initially expected to spend six months in jail after their arrest, but have now been transferred to a hotel in Asuncion for the time being.

Funke Akindele party: Police grant Naira Marley bail, say he'll be back when court reopens

SunSport reports that the gaming company is considering excluding the player from this year's edition of the console over his controversial antics in the past few months.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

He presently has four icon cards in the popular Ultimate Team game moderated 89, 91, 94 and 95, but reports claim EA Sports are considering removing all of Ronaldinho's cards after his jail term.

Ronaldinho spent his 40th birthday in prison while participating in all football-related activities with fellow inmates since he was arrested.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has regained temporary freedom from the Paraguay prison but will be kept under house arrest for the time being.

The Brazilian forward was arrested alongside his brother Roberto Assis after allegedly trying to use fake documents to enter the south American country.

However, after just 32 days behind bars, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo (Ronaldinho and his brother) can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial on their charges.

Paul Okoye expresses anger after an ungrateful follower complained about amount of money received for coronavirus lockdown

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Goal.com reports that judge Gustavo Amarilla cleared 40-year-old Ronaldinho Guacho to live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...