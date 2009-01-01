Home | News | General | After miraculous recovery from COVID-19, 104-year-old grandmother shares top secret of her survival technique

- The 104-year-old Italian coronavirus survivor has recommended courage, strength and faith to battle the deadly disease

- The woman says the three qualities helped her in battling the disease, urging people to emulate her

- The woman also survived the 1918 Spanish flu which killed 50 million people

Ada Zanusso, the 104-year-old Italian woman that recently survived from coronavirus has recommended courage, strength and faith to battle the deadly disease.

The woman, who also survived the 1918 Spanish flu, said the three qualities served her well in her 104 years on earth, News Info reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the centenarian said courage, strength and faith helped her get through the illness.

She told Associated Press from the Maria Grazia Residence for the elderly in Lessona: “I’m well, I’m well. I watch TV, read the newspapers.”

Ada's doctor Furno Marchese said: “We hydrated her because she wasn’t eating, and then we thought she wasn’t going to make it because she was always drowsy and not reacting.

Good Samaritan gives Lagosians free food as lockdown persists, spends N1m on kind gesture (video)

“One day she opened her eyes again and resumed doing what she used to before."

Legit.ng previously reported that Zanusso became the world's oldest person to survive the coronavirus.

Ada Zanusso. Photo credit: Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Ada, who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu, took ill at her nursing home in Biella in northern Italy on Tuesday, March 17, eight days after the government imposed a lockdown on the country.

After she started exhibiting symptoms which included a relentless bout of vomiting, fever, difficulty with breathing, she was tested for the virus, which came out positive.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ada's son Giampiero told The Sun: "I suspected it was coronavirus because of the number of cases at the care home. They have sadly had a few fatalities there."

Ada's doctor Carla Furno Marchese said the centenarian's recovery is a sign of hope for everyone suffering at these trying times.

Veteran Yoruba actress Anike Alajogun helping to fight coronavirus in UK shares important message

In other news, a mother of five identified as Shabnum Sadiq has died after contracting coronavirus during a trip to Pakistan.

The 39-year-old woman died on Monday, April 6, after suffering complications from the deadly disease.

The deceased, who served on Slough Borough Council, England, left behind her husband and five children, including 13-year-old quadruplets.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...