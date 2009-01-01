Home | News | General | Barcelona top star names 2 players club must sign this summer to make them unbeatable

- Luis Suarez has given Barcelona green light to go after Neymar and Lautaro Martinez this summer

- The Uruguay striker is already slowing down due to his age

- Suarez believes the arrival of both stars will help them compete favourable for titles across all competitions

Luis Suarez has reportedly urged Barcelona to sign the duo of Neymar and Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Uruguay striker clocked 33 earlier this year and his time at the Camp Nou is gradually sliding towards the end.

Suarez joined the Catalans after the 2014 FIFA World Cup from Liverpool in a deal that was valued around £64.98 million back them.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

The former Ajax Amsterdam man has also scored 191 goals and 108 assists in 270 appearances for the Calatans across competitions in the period of six years.

Ighalo mentions 3 Man United stars who helped him settle at Old Trafford

However, the La Liga defending champions are already planning for life after their goal poacher with Argentine's Lautaro Martinez and Neymar hugging the headlines for this purpose.

However, Suarez believes the addition of the above-mentioned players will add depth to the team's attack as they hope to compete for all titles as reported by Express UK.

The Brazilian could have staged a return to Camp Nou last summer but Paris Saint Germain were not happy with Barca's offers.

Meanwhile, the publication further explained that a FIFA clause can allow the former Santos man end his deal with his present employers.

Suarez is now relishing a reunion with his former teammate who contributed immensely to their European success in 2015. He is also hoping they can land Inter Milan hitman Martinez.

“It is difficult to talk about players today due to the situation in the world,” the Uruguayan told Mundo Deportivo.

Exclusive: Nigerian star playing in Tunisia reveals how coronavirus has affected his life

“Talking about who could come in is complicated but I can speak about what they are like and they are huge players.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

“Obviously, everyone knows Ney and we have great appreciation for him in the dressing room which is indisputable as a player because he still has so much to give.

“He would always be welcome in this dressing room because of the affection we have for him.

“Lautaro is a player who has grown a lot in Italy and is a No 9 with spectacular movement. That reflects what a great striker he is.”

Suarez added: “It isn’t that you feel compatible but you feel happy that the club wants to sign players who can come in to help and fulfil the same objectives as everyone else.

“We always want to win everything. Then when it comes to healthy competition, which there will always be, we’ll always be on the same side.

Messi selects 15 youngsters that will rule the world, shuns Chukwueze, Osimhen

“So players who come to fight for a place in the team and help us will always be welcome. It will always be better and strengthen the group.”

Barcelona would have massive Financial Fair Play issues if they completed both transfers. Hence, they would have to offload some of their stars first.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Real Madrid manager Vicente del Bosque has warned Barcelona to be careful in their quest to re-sign Brazilian winger Neymar Jr.

The Catalans will make another attempt to bring their ex-player back to Camp Nou this summer after their effort last year failed.

It would be recalled that the 28-year-old left the Catalan club in a world-record fee of about £200 million, he is however said to be unhappy at the club.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

Man United star Ighalo makes big statement to fans amid Coronovirus pandemic

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...