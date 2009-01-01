Home | News | General | This street sweeper was at her duty post, suddenly her MD arrived and surprised her with an award (video, photo)

- Top officials of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) honour Raimat Fasasi, a street sweeper for her sacrifice

- Raimat was recorded by a Nigerian as she went out of her way to clear drainage even though it was not part of her task

- The beneficiary says she hopes to spend the money to buy a sewing machine since she is training to be a tailor

It was unexpected. Raimat Fasasi had gone to her duty post for the day's task as a street sweeper and cleaner in Lagos state. She ended the day a great woman.

Raimat was paid an unexpected visit by her boss and managing director of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin, and presented with a cash award as one of the most outstanding street sweepers in the state.

Legit.ng understands that the honour came to her for the way she went out of her way to clear drainage on Osborne bridge in the state.

Raimat was honoured days after a video of her was posted by Adebisi Awoniyi, the former president of the Dolphin Estate, Osborne Road.

In the video, the lady, who had ended her task for the day and should be on her way home, was seen clearing the drainage for easy flow of water.

Awoniyi had explained that the drainage was blocked and water could not flow through.

He said he had passed by her, but had to return to ask her some questions and that she explained that she decided to clear the drainage when she noticed water could not flow through.

The lady further told Awoniyi that the water could affect her work if she did not clear it.

“She was really concentrating as if her life depended on it. So I did a video of her, posted it and asked people to help share so that the Lagos state government can see it and appreciate the work they are doing here.

“The only reason we can walk on this road is because it is clean so when I saw her I was really impressed and I thought if we can still have ladies like this we must appreciate them," Awoniyi said.

Raimat explained that she started work with LAWMA just two months.

She said before getting employed with the organisation, her roommate often called LAWMA because she hates dirty environments.

“She would abuse me saying I would one day sweep Lagos because I love to clean the house.

“The same thing with plates and cloths, I always wash my plates and cloths as soon as I use them," she said.

She said she was training to be a tailor somewhere in Lagos and that her boss had insisted that before she would be freed, she must get a sewing machine.

While still considering how to get the money for a machine, her neighbour told her about the vacancy in LAWMA and she applied.

She then told her boss to give her some months off so she could work and gather the money for the machine.

She expressed joy at the gesture of the state government and said when Awoniyi was recording her, she never knew it would yield any positive result.

“That’s why this morning when I got a call and I was told that the cars I saw were coming to me, I became scared and almost ran away.

“I never expected that a day like this would come in my life,” she said.

Gbadegesin said that the street sweeper made extra sacrifice with what she did.

“The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioner for environment, Tunji Bello and myself saw it.

"So we decided to recognise her to show people that we are proud of our sweepers and appreciate their work," he said while urging other sweepers to emulate her.

Legit.ng earlier reported how a Nigerian reportedly spent over N1 million to feed Lagosians who are experiencing the difficulty in feeding amid the ongoing lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman, who is a professional caterer, said she started her benevolent act even before the official lockdown commenced.

