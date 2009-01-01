Home | News | General | Health minister tackles Seyi Makinde, says he is not aware of how governor was cured of coronavirus

- Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, has revealed that he was not aware of how Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo was cured of COVID-19

- The minister made this known while responding to the claim by the governor that he was cured of coronavirus via a local herbal alternative

- Mamora said he would need information on how Makinde was treated before making a categorical statement

Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health, said he has not received a briefing on how Governor Makinde was cured of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking at the presidential task force briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, April 8, the minister said Governor Makinde's claim that he was cured of coronavirus through the local herbal alternative was not brought to his knowledge.

Mamora said he will make a "categorical statement" when he gets full information on how the governor was treated.

How 90% of COVID-19 patients recover - NCDC DG speaks on Seyi Makinde's claim of using black seed oil, honey, others to fight virus

Source: Facebook

“I am not aware of what the treatment protocol his Excellency, Oyo state governor had to test negative.

“I am not even aware of where he was treated. I will even need that information to make a categorical statement,” the minister said.

It would be recalled that Governor Makinde said he has recovered from the coronavirus after testing negative for the disease twice.

Makinde broke the news in a tweet late on Sunday, April 5, and thanked the people of the state for their prayers.

The governor later revealed how he fought coronavirus while in isolation after recovering from COVID-19.

In a telephone interview with Fresh FM radio station in Ibadan on Monday, April 6, the Oyo state governor disclosed that he fought the deadly virus with carrots, vitamin C and black seed oil, and honey.

“My very good friend and brother, Dr Muyideen Olatunji is the one in charge of the primary healthcare for Oyo state.

Coronavirus: Governor Seyi Makinde reveals how he fought COVID-19

"He came to me and said, look, I am going to send to you this black seed oil, it boosts immunity. So, I mixed it with honey and took one teaspoon in the morning and one in the evening," the governor said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has disclosed that 90% of COVID-19 patients recover without any intervention.

Ihekweazu made this known at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8.

The NCDC boss was reacting to a question on how the governor of Oyo state, Makinde, recovered from the virus in less than one week.

