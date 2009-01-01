Home | News | General | Wife ignores lockdown rules, takes children to surprise PSG star in £2.5m Italian villa home

- Mauro Icardi lives with his family at their £2.5m Italian villa home

- The player is currently on loan to PSG from Inter Milan

- Wife and children of the star have moved to the house to stay during the coronavirus crisis

The PSG star was surprised to see his wife and children arrive their amazing £2.5m Italian villa on Lake Como, where they will be staying during the coronavirus crisis, SunSport reports.

Despite Italy being badly hit by the effect of the coronavirus, Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara reportedly drove more than nine hours from Paris to Italy an act which infuriated ex-husband and father of her children Maxi Lopez.

The Argentinian bombshell, and agent and husband to Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi, recently took her family to their luxury abode overlooking Lake Como, and her former beau called her out for breaking quarantine rules.

33-year-old Nara says she did not endanger the children, saying she had to personally drive in the car with the children,

However, judging by the edifice, it is evident that the Icardis prefer to be secluded in order to live a private lifestyle.

The home along Lake Como is situated in the city of Brienno which is about 40 miles from Milan, with a neighbouring village Laglio where the famous George Clooney lives.

A major selling point of the property is the front garden where the family reportedly spends much time in front of a fire pit.

His wife Wanda has always maintained that the house is her dream home despite having an official apartment in Milan anytime she is on TV.

It was gathered that on the first day she was taken to the property in 2018, she could not but share a snapshot on Instagram with a view of the lake and then captioned it "And your husband gives you the house of your dreams."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronaldo is not taking chances with his fitness despite all football leagues across Europe suspended due to the rampaging novel coronavirus.

The Juve forward and his partner Georgina were spotted having a fitness session together in their home in a bid to keep fit during the lockdown.

As the world go into quarantine and self-isolation, Ronaldo and his spouse are leading the way as regards what people should engage themselves in while at home.

Rodriguez posted a picture of the pair having exercise sessions at home on her Instagram story, as they hope for a new turn of events.

Barely 24-hours earlier, Georgina showed she can be more than a mother and wife after showing her barbing skills.

The 26-year-old mother of one gave the Portuguese forward a nice haircut and the Juventus star appeared to have enjoyed the luxury home service rendered to him at an unknown cost.

