Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Popular singer John Prine dies of COVID-19
COVID-19: Okonjo-Iweala apologises for posting fake photo
Coronavirus: 15 Chinese Doctors Arrive In Nigeria (Photos, Video)

Coronavirus: Popular singer John Prine dies of COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Grammy-winning Singer, John Prine, is dead

Prine died on Tuesday due to complications from coronavirus.

alt

The 73-year old’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager, said Prine was hospitalised in Nashville on March 26, suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

“We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine.

“Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.” the Recording Academy said in a written statement.

He was born in Chicago on Oct. 10, 1946, to William Prine and Verna Hamm, both originally of Kentuck.

He won his first Grammy Award in 1991; Best Contemporary Folk Album for “The Missing Years

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164