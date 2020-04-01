Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Popular singer John Prine dies of COVID-19

Grammy-winning Singer, John Prine, is dead

Prine died on Tuesday due to complications from coronavirus.

The 73-year old’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who was also his manager, said Prine was hospitalised in Nashville on March 26, suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

“We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine.

“Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John’s impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones.” the Recording Academy said in a written statement.

He was born in Chicago on Oct. 10, 1946, to William Prine and Verna Hamm, both originally of Kentuck.

He won his first Grammy Award in 1991; Best Contemporary Folk Album for “The Missing Years

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...