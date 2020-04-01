Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 15 Chinese Doctors Arrive In Nigeria (Photos, Video)
Coronavirus: 15 Chinese Doctors Arrive In Nigeria (Photos, Video)



A 15-member medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, The PUNCH reports.

The team was flown on an aircraft operated by Air Peace.

The medical personnel, who landed around 5:15 pm were received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao as well as senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health amongst others.

