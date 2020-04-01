Home | News | General | Air Peace 14-Hour Flight To China Breaks Nigerian Aviation’s Record (Photos)
Coronavirus: 15 Chinese Doctors Arrive In Nigeria (Photos, Video)

Air Peace 14-Hour Flight To China Breaks Nigerian Aviation’s Record (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 52 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

AIR PEACE BREAKS NIGERIA AVIATION’S RECORD

Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline today made another history as its Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, after a 14-hour direct flight.

alt

According to a satellire image, the plane landed at 14:18pm local time, not long ago this night (Nigerian time).

The Air Peace is in China to airlift the Federal Government’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

This is the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct non-stop 14 hours flight to China.

https://mobile.twitter.com/flyairpeace/status/1247531145622773761

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164