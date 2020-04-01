Air Peace 14-Hour Flight To China Breaks Nigerian Aviation’s Record (Photos)
AIR PEACE BREAKS NIGERIA AVIATION’S RECORD
Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline today made another history as its Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, after a 14-hour direct flight.
According to a satellire image, the plane landed at 14:18pm local time, not long ago this night (Nigerian time).
The Air Peace is in China to airlift the Federal Government’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.
This is the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct non-stop 14 hours flight to China.
