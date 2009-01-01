‘Coronavirus is real, don’t flout social distancing directives’





The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has advised to Nigerians to adhere to social distancing directives.





He made the call while appealing to individuals and organisations distributing relief materials amid the coronavirus outbreak.





The minister spoke in Lagos State on Thursday, through Onifade Olaoluwa Henry, Coordinator of the “COVID-19 Relief Package” in Lagos East Senatorial District.





Mamora, a medical doctor and former two-term Senator, who represented the district, warned that coronavirus is real and urged citizens to stay safe.

He said those carrying out relief and philanthropic efforts “must not lose sight of the need to adhere to all precautionary public health directives, particularly social distancing aimed at checking further spread of the coronavirus.





“One of the measures we have taken in distributing cash to beneficiaries, is taking our COVID-19 Relief Package directly to their doorsteps.





“By doing this, we have avoided a situation were would be beneficiaries, who are mostly aged, gather in large number and are exposed to the risk of contracting the coronavirus.





“We call on individuals and organisations providing relief and other philanthropic palliative to use this best practice and other strategies that are in line with social distancing.”





Mamora charged more Nigerians and organisations to support for government’s initiatives, particularly the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus and other initiatives meant to contain the pandemic





He assured that through collective support and adherence to the public health directives, Nigeria will successfully contain the spread of the disease.





On Wednesday, Mamora warned unauthorized health facilities against handling COVID-19 cases.

