Mikel confirms new club interest

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has confirmed that he is in negotiations with Botafogo over a move to join the club after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over.
Recall that Botafogo had made an offer to the 32-year-old midfielder, who is now a free agent.
It was gathered that the Brazilian club has made an offer of an 18 months deal with the 2013 African Cup of Nations winner worth $2million.
Mikel Obi’s contract with Trabzonspor was terminated in March when he refused to play amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
The former Chelsea star refused to delete an Instagram post criticizing Turkish football authorities before his deal was canceled.
“Yes, there has been an interest from Botafogo, and yes, there have been negotiations,” Mikel Obi told ESPN.
“But I do not know yet. I am still thinking about it, not sure yet.”
