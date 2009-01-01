I am still looking for the right woman- Rema

The 19-year-old trap musician made this known in a chat with City People Magazine .

“I really want to be in a relationship but still looking for the right one. I want to enjoy the peace because it’s really noisy: cameras flashing lights, meetings, studio sections,” he said.

“This whole music stuff is beyond ordinary for me that’s why things are happening differently for me and I am very spiritual from my angle and I don’t do my things the same way as everybody.



“Home is actually my peace. I find peace either in church or home. My own personal space, but yeah! It will be nice to find someone I can share it with, but then, I have not found the right one.”

Asked about how his music journey began, Rema said he started considering music as far back as when he was seven but only decided to take it for a profession four years after his politician-cum-publisher father had died.

“I worked really hard for it, having sleepless nights, prayed, gave my seeds, tithes and left the rest for the lord which gave him no other option to bless me,” Rema explained.

“It is actually spiritual how I found myself in the midst of Don Jazzy and everybody in a blink of an eye, everything worked very fast for me. Everything that came to me, I deserve it.

“I’m not the kind of guy to post on Instagram. The only thing people see about me is my music and my studio sessions but a lot is happening behind the screen, a lot of tears, sweat and blood.

“People tend to believe that we over hype, but it’s not over hyping because it’s really happening while some people were sleeping, I was on the road every single night.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com