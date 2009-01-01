Home | News | General | Importing Chinese doctors to Nigeria is leadership irresponsibility – Dino Melaye
‘Mane need to leave Anfield to win Ballon d’Or’
COVID-19: Nigerian government announces isolation of Chinese doctors

Importing Chinese doctors to Nigeria is leadership irresponsibility – Dino Melaye



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


A former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the arrival of a 15-man Chinese medical team in Nigeria.

NigerianEye had reported that about fifteen Chinese doctors entered Nigeria on Wednesday with the aim of helping the country manage the spread of Coronavirus.

But reacting, Melaye took to his Twitter account on Thursday, alleging that leadership irresponsibility was the reason the Nigerian government disregarded earlier cautions by Nigerians.

He said, ”It is Leadership irresponsibility for the FG to disregard the call by majority of Nigerians on the importation of Chinese doctors into Nigeria.
”It is gross disrespect for the NMA to be ignored with ignominy except the Chinese doctors are here to treat infected Aso rock patients.

”Oh God, give us leaders who fear you and are passionately in love with their people.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 143