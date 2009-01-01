COVID-19: Nigerian government announces isolation of Chinese doctors





The Federal Government has disclosed that the Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria have gone into 14 days isolation.





Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made the disclosure in a statement he signed, NAN reports.





He disclosed that the Chinese medical team will also be tested for Coronavirus, NAN reports.





Osagie also disclosed that Nigerian government will ensure proper distribution of medical supplies brought by the team from China.

“Federal Ministry of Health assures that the Federal Government, through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), will ensure the quality of all the medical supplies that were brought into the country.





“It must be stressed that, following global best practices and in line with our advisory, the medical experts from China have gone into isolation for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19,’’ he said.





Recall that about a 15-man medical team had yesterday arrived Nigeria to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com