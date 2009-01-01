Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Jonathan-led council for peace calls for global support for Africa's battle against COVID-19

Following the spread of coronavirus pandemic in some countries in Africa, the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP)-Africa has pledged support for the efforts of African leaders towards containing the deadly disease currently ravaging the whole world.

Legit.ng reports that the council also urged international agencies and foundations to strengthen the hands of African nations as they battle COVID-19 pandemic by supporting their effort to procure the much-needed medical supplies such as testing kits, protective gear and ventilators.

The group made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, April 9, in Abuja.

The statement signed by its chairman and former Nigeria's president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, commended African leaders for their efforts towards combating the pandemic and urged citizens to abide by the directives of the relevant authorities in maintaining social distancing and keeping safe.

The ISCP, known for its crusade for peace and good governance on the continent, is made up of mainly African former presidents and ex-heads state.

Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan delivering a speech.

The statement read: “We wish to continue to encourage the efforts of African governments in particular, who are doing their best within the limits of the resources at their disposal, in dealing with this pandemic, while we encourage citizens to abide by the directives of the relevant authorities, in the effort to curb the spread of the virus.

“We call on all local, regional and international organizations and foundations to join hands in the fight against this global pandemic, especially on the African continent. There is an obvious challenge with the availability of medical supplies like testing kits, protective gear and ventilators on the continent, a gap that requires such assistance to fill.

"While the world reels from the sudden but monumental impact of the global pandemic, COVID-19, we continue to offer our thoughts, sincere prayers and good wishes to the human family, during this most challenging time of the coronavirus pandemic."

The group noted that it recognises that the virus is having a devastating impact on the people's quality of life, the global economy and most importantly, on the health and well being of humans across the world.

It further read: "We express our special solidarity and sympathy for countries that have been hit the hardest by the virus. It is our hope that this time of crisis and suffering will pass away, while we will emerge stronger, wiser and better equipped to face future challenges.

"As members of one human family, ‘One family under God', let us convert this crisis into opportunity, as we move to help one another and spread hope and encouragement."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Aliyu Yakubu, a private medical practitioner based in Daura, Katsina state, provided medical consultations and services to top traditional rulers and prominent people not long before he passed away from coronavirus‎.

It was reported that the late doctor who is from Kogi state, returned to Katsina after a trip from Lagos before being hospitalised at the Air Force Referral Hospital.

Hours after admission at the hospital, Yakubu had met several businessmen and relations who had visited him on his sickbed before his untimely death.

