Home | News | General | Man United monitor Real Madrid star should Pogba move to opposite direction

- James Rodriguez could be used as part of the deal to sign Paul Pogba from Man United

- The Red Devils were reportedly interested in signing the struggling Colombian midfielder

- Everton, Napoli and Juventus are also monitoring the 28-year-old

James Rodriguez is reportedly arousing the interest of Man United and the Colombian could be involved in the deal in luring Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

The charismatic midfielder has been hit with series of injuries, including spending two years on loan at Bayern Munich in his five-and-a-half-years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Spanish news media outlet AS, Premier League giants United are interested in bringing the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing Pogba in the summer and would be happy to include Rodriguez in the deal.

But Everton would rival United for Rodriguez as Carlo Ancelotti is also interested in signing the Colombian captain whom he managed at Real in 2014.

Ighalo mentions 3 Man United stars who helped him settle at Old Trafford

Rodriguez has just over a year left on his deal at the Bernabeu and Madrid based news media outlet Marca believe the midfielder would be keen to reunite with his former boss at Goodison Park.

It is understood Ancelotti was interested in signing Rodriguez when he was Napoli boss earlier this season.

Juventus are also monitoring Rodrigez's situation as well as Napoli who are also understood not to have given up on the former Monaco star.

The 28-year-old has played just 13 matches this season in all competitions and managing to find the back of the net once in October.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's time has passed and will not be tempted by Real Madrid to re-sign him, reports in Spain claim.

It is understood that Juventus could be forced to sell their Portuguese striker for a cut-price of £50million to ease their financial pressure following the global pandemic.

Ex-Super Eagles captain advises Ighalo on what to accept between £400k-per-week wage in China or staying at Man Utd

Los Blancos has been linked with a reunion with the 35-year-old but Spanish news media outlet AS claim the club would look towards signing Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe instead.

Legit.ng has also reported that Douglas Costa, mum Marlene Costa de Souza and girlfriend Nathalia Felix shared food to those in need in Brazil during the global pandemic that has kept many at home.

The trio stocked food and supplies in a SUV jeep and gave out all items to the poor, as a way of extending their love to the needy.

Costa was allowed by Juventus to return to his homeland a few days back after the outbreak of the Coronavirus record more casualties in Italy.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...