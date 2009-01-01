Home | News | General | 60-year-old landlady who works as cleaner conquers fear, resumes duty daily to help fight coronavirus

- A Nigerian lady identified as Olusola Ukaegbu has celebrated her 60-year-old landlady who works as a cleaner in a hospital

- Olusola took to her LinkedIn page to celebrate the woman who has refused the fear of the pandemic to stop her from going to work

- The landlady says if she stops going to work because of fear, a new outbreak will start

A Nigerian lady identified as Olusola Ukaegbu has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her 60-year-old landlady who works as a cleaner in a hospital.

Olusola said her landlady who goes by the name Norma Ritters said she would not let the fear of coronavirus stop her from going to work.

Norma Ritters. Photo credit: Photo credit: Olusola Ukaegbu

Source: UGC

When Olusola told her landlady to be careful and take care of herself because of age and coronavirus, the woman responded: "If I stop going to work because of fear, a new epidemic will start, just keep praying for us."

This street sweeper was at her duty post, suddenly her MD arrived and surprised her with an award (video, photo)

Olusola called on people to appreciate her landlady and all non-essential workers around the world who are working to ensure a cleaner environment for everyone.

In other news, a Nigerian identified as Ambassador Shola Agboola has joined other Nigerians distributing relief materials to people amid coronavirus lockdown.

Ambassador Agboola made the kind gesture in his hometown of Ila-Orangun in Osun state, where he donated to the elderly ones and widows. He took to his Facebook page to share the humanitarian work and posted pictures.

He took to his Facebook page to share the humanitarian work and posted pictures.

The ambassador wrote: "Givers never lack!! Awesome work and great idea from the amazing Ambassador Shola Agboola (SAGA).. As he embarked in stretching out his hands by reaching the elderly ones and widows in his home town at Ila-Orangun in Osun state."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

COVID-19: Police are human being - Nigerian officer gives funny reply to follower who asked if she's observing lockdown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the general overseer of Omega Ministries, Apostle Suleman, expressed displeasure over the arrival of Chinese medical doctors in Nigeria.

Fifteen Chinese medical doctors are currently in the country to aid the fight against coronavirus pandemic that is currently being battled with.

The cleric who took to Twitter to express his displeasure, warned that China may have a hidden agenda by sending their doctors to Nigeria, adding that the Asian country never does anything for free.

The man of God said China ought to have focused its attention on America and Europe which has a high casualty rate of coronavirus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...