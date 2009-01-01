Home | News | General | Uzodinma hails Buhari’s stimulus package as a masterpiece

- Governor Uzodinma has hailed Buhari's stimulus package

- The Imo state governor called it a masterpiece

- Uzodinma also said COVID-19 challenge has brought the best creative imagination in the president

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state says the stimulus package by President Muhammadu Buhari is a masterpiece.

According to him, the COVID-19 challenge has brought the best creative imagination in the president and urged every well-meaning leader in the country to support the policy, Daily Trust reports.

The Imo state governor said the package which includes interest rate cuts on all applicable Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds, as well as creation of 1000 jobs in each of the 774 council areas in the country would assist the country in the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an unnamed Nigerian has come out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

Why I am not impressed with FG’s conditional cash transfer scheme - Governor Makinde

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

He wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

The unnamed man in the video also lamented that the government measure of a 14-day lockdown is bad with the miserly measure of rice he got.

In some of his final words, he begged the government to review their plans.

Legit.ng had also reported that as the government declared a total lockdown in places like Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, a Nigerian lady, Rosemary Egbo, voiced her opinion on the development.

She said that the lockdown will do more harm than good to the Nigerian citizens as there is an absence of appropriate welfare packages.

Rosemary also wondered why despite the billions of naira donated, no provisions have been given to the people.

Fayose finally reveals solution to COVID-19 lockdown

She also said she has not seen the government distribute common safety materials like toiletries or hand sanitizers.

The Nigerian lady said that unlike other countries where there are stimulus packages to cushion the effect of staying at home, the Nigerian government has done nothing in that regard.

In other news, animals are taking over the streets that were once populated by humans as both wild and non-wild animals could be seen in city streets in countries like Italy, Japan, and Thailand.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...