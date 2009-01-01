Home | News | General | Woman seeks urgent help for physically-challenged pure water hawker (photos)

- Toheebat Olabisi Abiodun-Kazeem has pleaded the case of a physcally-challenged young boy who hawks pure for a living

- The woman said the boy is an orphan and solely depends on hawking to survive

- In calling for help, she gave the location of the boy as Oyinbo market in Ebute Meta, Lagos state

A Facebook user, Toheebat Olabisi Abiodun-Kazeem, on Tuesday, April 7, shared a very touching post on Legit.ng page.

In the post were attached two pictures of a physically-challenged boy with a bucket of pure water on his head.

According to the woman, the boy is in Oyinbo market in Ebute Meta, Lagos state. She added that the boy cannot walk upright as he relied on a tyre for locomotion.

Toheebat said that the boy is also without a family and really needs help.

See her Facebook post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Lagos state lawmaker, Honourable Ipoola Ahmed Omisore, asked Nigerians to help locate a young boy who hawks sachet water on the street despite being physically challenged.

I don't have a kobo to give anybody - Rapper Eldee tells follower who asked for giveaway

The ex-lawmaker took to his official Facebook page to post the picture of the boy, asking Nigerians to share so as to locate the boy.

It was gathered that Omisore expressed sadness that the young boy still hawks on the street in spite of his disability.

In other news, Sam Adeyemi, the head of Daystar Christian Centre, spoke about the different issues surrounding the shutting down of churches during coronavirus pandemic.

The cleric in an Instagram live video with Poju Oyemade, the senior pastor of The Covenant Nation, said that he had to study the 1918 pandemic called Spanish flu and how it affected everybody.

In answering a question from Oyemade on the way the situation can be handled by a leader, he said that the leader’s role is to give the right perspective.

“I went online, there was a pandemic 100 years ago, let me go and study it and check it out, because the interpretation that people are giving to this pandemic, they range from one extreme to the other,” he said.

Covid-19 lockdown: How my landlord gave all of us packs of rice - Student reveals (photos)

During the live interview, he laughingly said that there is a quarrel on social media presently which ranges from 5G to 10G and other issues.

The pastor said that he had to buy a research material he saw online because he needed more knowledge on the 1918 pandemic.

“I found a research article by a history lecturer at the University at Birnin Kebbi. Beautiful research!

"I had to buy it. But I was happy buying it, because when I read it, it was amazing, it dug into the British archives, all the records that the colonial officers kept,” he said.

