- Mazinho has claimed that Neymar is the best replacement for Messi

- The Brazilian stated that it will be nice for Neymar to return to Barcelona

- Neymar is currently playing for Paris-Saint-Germain in France

Brazilian football legend Mazinho has claimed that his fellow countryman Neymar is the only man who can replace Argentine football icon Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is gradually coming to the death of his football career having won everything with the current Spanish champions.

The Argentine and Neymar played together at Barcelona before the Brazilian decided to leave the Catalans before the start of the 2017/18 season.

And since Neymar got to Paris-Saint-Germain winning two League titles, he has been consistently linked with a return to Barcelona.

Neymar was reported to have left the Camp Nou with reports claiming that he was tired playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi.

But he has not been finding things rosy in France as the likes of Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are also in good form upward.

While speaking with Radio Marca, Mazinho claimed that Neymar would also love to return to Barcelona in future.

''Barcelona would be delighted if he can return tomorrow. He is Messi's natural replacement. There is no other to replace Messi,''. Mazinho explained.

There are also reports that Lionel Messi also wants Neymar to make a return to Barcelona so that he can replace him at the Camp Nou.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers ever in the world considering what he has achieved so far since he started playing for the Spanish champions.

But ex-Barcelona player Cristian Hidalgo has explained that no body at the Camp Nou thought years back that Lionel Messi would ever go on to become one of the greatest in history of soccer.

Lionel Messi actually started his football career back home in Argentina before he was taken to Barcelona famous academy La Masia at the age of 13.

During that time when Lionel Messi broke into Barcelona's team, Cristian Hidalgo was also at the Nou Camp even though he never had a successful career with the Catalans.

Today, history will bare witness that Lionel Messi is the first player ever on earth to win six Ballon d'Or awards with his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo winning five.

