Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry to join preacher Joel Osteen for virtual Easter celebration

Rapper Kanye West will be joining Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry during Joel Osteen's Easter celebration.

Kanye West teamed up with televangelist Joel Osteen for a series of services in late 2019.

The duo will team up with the Houston pastor and help people celebrate Easter on April 12, as the novel coronavirus has forced residents around the country to stay inside.

According to TMZ, West, 42, will digitally spend Easter with Osteen, alongside Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry.

It is reported that Mariah will perform virtually as part of a tribute to medical workers on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is expected to perform her 1993 hit song Hero, which reached number one on the Billboard chart.

No specifics were given on how Perry and the Kanye will be involved in the holiday celebration.

According to sources, the celebrities help deliver a message of love and support amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyler Perry put his hand in his pocket to help the elderly in his home town of New Orleans, USA.

The elderly are super venerable right now with the coronavirus pandemic going around and deserve every bit of help that is given to them.

Perry graciously footed the bill for all every single elderly shopper at not just one but multiple grocery stores in his home town.

The Hollywood actor started on pensioners' Wednesdays with 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and then branched out to 29 other locations in his hometown of New Orleans – what a phenomenal act of kindness.

Kroger spokesperson for Atlanta Felix Turner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how senior shoppers were truly surprised by Perry’s kindness. Their faces lit up and their hearts were filled with happiness. The store and senior shoppers are beyond grateful!

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic.”

A shopper, 64-year-old Phil Kloer, expressed his gratitude, telling the publication that he was ‘dumbstruck’ when he was told he didn’t have to pay his $290 (N106,430) bill thanks to Mr Perry.

