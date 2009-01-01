Home | News | General | NSIP: Your reaction to our comment is entirely baseless - Lawan fires back at Buhari's aide

- The president of the Nigerian Senate has replied Buhari's aide over her comments in reaction to the disbursement of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) funds

- Ahmad Lawan in a statement described by Maryam Uwais's reaction as entirely baseless

- The senior adviser to the president on social investments had earlier tackled the National Assembly leaders

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has reacted to a statement made by Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to the president on social investments, describing it as ”unfair and baseless,” The Cable reports.

Recall that Uwais in response to the claims, the National Assembly leadership made on the national social investment programme (NSIP) said their comments were “regrettable and unfortunate”.

Nonetheless, Lawan in a statement by his special adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, said the national assembly leaders only made some observations on the distribution and recommended that the implementation process be finetuned and backed up by the legislation to make it more efficient.

The Senate president has taken a strong exception to a statement made by Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social investments.

Source: UGC

The media aide said: “The comments at the meeting were not made to denigrate any official but to make the scheme more effective in the delivery of its critical mandate and these comments were well taken by the Honourable Minister and her delegation.

“The minister was honest enough to admit that the NSIP had some ‘challenges’ and also bedevilled with ‘intrigues’ which she was yet battling with.”

Awoniyi went on to explain that Uwais's misrepresentation made her issue a rejoinder containing unfortunate insinuations.

He said: “We, therefore, take strong exception to the innuendo by the presidential aide that her rejoinder was issued towards ‘safeguarding the entitlements of the poorest of Nigerian citizens, whose benefits are likely to cease because they are not known or connected to NASS members or any other person of influence.’ That insinuation is unfair to the members of the national assembly and entirely baseless.”

The media aide urged that public office holders should be more receptive to suggestions and constructive ideas.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the National Assembly tackled the federal government over the disbursement of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) funds during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking with Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, the NASS leaders, Femi Gbajabiamila of House of Representatives and the Senate president bemoaned how the money is being disbursed.

They argued that those who ought to be beneficiaries are partly left out because of the ministry's current arrangement.

However, the senior adviser to the president on social investments responded to the leadership of the National Assembly who faulted the implementation of the social investment programme (NSIP) funds.

The presidential aide in a statement on Wednesday, April 8, described the lawmakers’ claims on the distribution as false, “regrettable and dangerous.”

The special adviser to the president on social investment went on to deny the allegations that the beneficiaries needed BVN for payment and were required to apply online, through the internet.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...