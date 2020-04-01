Home | News | General | COVID-19: Chinese doctors in Nigeria to treat Buhari, other politicians – Pastor Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, says the Chinese medical team that arrived Nigeria came to treat politicians in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Besides, the cleric also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order for removal of the 5G cables in Nigeria.

Giwa, in a statement sent to DAILY POST on Thursday, said that those Chinese doctors only came to examine their general health status since they can no longer travel to the United Kingdom.

A 15-member medical team from China arrived in Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team was received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao, and senior Nigerian Government officials.

The medical team is expected to support local health workers to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The citizens of the country and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had rejected plans by the Federal Government to invite the Chinese medical team to help Nigeria in her fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to Daily Post on Thursday, pastor Giwa said it would be extremely difficult for reasonable Nigerians to trust the administration of President Buhari and the All Progressive Party having disappointed the confidence Nigerians had put in them.

He said,” Under this administration, we have read how gorilla swallowed over $19,000 . We have also witnessed how they miraculously shared billions of Naira to poor Nigerians.

“This is highly disgusting and intentionally embarrassing. Now, they are claiming they invited Chinese doctors to treat Nigerians.

“Who are the Nigerians? I challenge them to mention their names. We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be fooled anymore.

“The United Kingdom they normally run to is no longer safe. So, they decided to find another opportunity to invite Chinese medical experts to check their health status.

“Coronavirus disease has further opened ways for them to steal our money. You asked

millions of Nigerians to stay at homes without providing them relief packages.

“Tell me how someone who relies on a transportation business to feed his family to survive? How can market women and men cope?

“I want to use this medium to also urge President Buhari Buhari to uninstall any cable relating to 5G in Nigeria.

“You can’t deny millions of Nigerians their rights and as well planning to kill them untimely, this is not going to work as God liveth.”

