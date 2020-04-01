BREAKING: Coronavirus: Seven COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos
The Lagos State Government has discharged seven coronavirus patients from its isolation centre in the state.
This development was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his Twitter handle on Thursday.
He said “Good people of Lagos,
“I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.
"Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID19."
