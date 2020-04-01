Home | News | General | Davido Blows Hot, Reacts To Fire Incident At AGF’s Office

Nigerian musician, Davido has expressed doubts following reports that the Accountant General’s office was gutted by fire yesterday.

Nigerian singer, Davido is not happy fire yesterday gutted the office of the Accountant General of the federation.

It was gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the accountant-general office and most of the important offices.

While reacting to the news, Davido expressed his displeasure, saying that the money donated to combat COVID-19 must be returned.

According to him, he does not agree with the story that the AGF’s office caught fire.

The singer’s father is one of the people who donated a huge amount to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

See his reaction below:

Make dem return our money o … which one be say office don burn …. — Davido (@davido) April 8, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...