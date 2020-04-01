Home | News | General | Davido Blows Hot, Reacts To Fire Incident At AGF’s Office
Davido Blows Hot, Reacts To Fire Incident At AGF’s Office



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
Nigerian musician, Davido has expressed doubts following reports that the Accountant General’s office was gutted by fire yesterday.

It was gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the accountant-general office and most of the important offices.

While reacting to the news, Davido expressed his displeasure, saying that the money donated to combat COVID-19 must be returned.

According to him, he does not agree with the story that the AGF’s office caught fire.

The singer’s father is one of the people who donated a huge amount to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

See his reaction below:

Make dem return our money o … which one be say office don burn ….

— Davido (@davido) April 8, 2020
