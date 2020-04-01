Home | News | General | Bayelsa, Taraba Relax Lockdown Few Days To Easter

Residents of Bayelsa and Taraba will have time to celebrate easter after the government of the respective states relaxed lockdown order.

The Bayelsa State Government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown few days to the Easter celebrations to enable Christians mark the event, according to Channels Television.

Governor Duoye Diri who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19 made the announcement on Wednesday during a briefing at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to him, churches with large congregation are to hold services with not more than 50 members at a time.

He also directed that smaller churches to conduct their services with no more than 20 members during the Easter celebration.

Speaking further, the state government asked residents of the state to observe the social distance rule as well as provide running water, soap for washing of hands and handkerchief for sneezing.

Similarly, the Taraba State Government relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown to enable residents of the state mark Easter service.

State Governor, Darius Ishaku who had earlier given the order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 said the relaxation on the lockdown will be effective from Thursday, April 9.

He noted that markets, shops, and other places of business are allowed to operate between 8:00 AM to 2:00PM daily, instead of the 6:00AM to 6:00PM.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Mijinyawa said Governor Ishaku is not unmindful of the hardship the lockdown has caused many families.

He explained that both human and vehicular movements are also allowed during the period with caution to avoid large gatherings and social distancing.

The state government noted that the lockdown remains a necessary step that must be taken to protect lives, while appreciating residents of the state for their compliance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...