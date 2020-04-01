Home | News | General | ‘I’ve Slept With A Pornstar’ – Don Jazzy Confesses
‘I’ve Slept With A Pornstar’ – Don Jazzy Confesses



Don Jazzy has left fans in a state of shock after confessing that he once slept with a pornstar.

Nigerian musician and record producer, Don Jazzy, on Wednesday confessed that he had slept with an adult movie star before.

alt

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with his fans on the Instagram page where the fan threw the question to him.

See below;

alt
