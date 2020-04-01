Home | News | General | Ikpeazu Relaxes Lockdown In Abia To Celebrate Easter, Gives Conditions

Residents of Abia state are free to move around within the hours of 6 am on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) and 2 pm on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday), 2020.

As Christians prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, the Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu has temporarily relaxed the extended lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state with conditions.

He said while worshippers are free to move around within the hours of 6 am on Friday, April 10 (Good Friday) and 2 pm on Sunday, April 12 (Easter Sunday), 2020, they must observe all conditions attached to the slight relaxation, maintaining that weddings, burials and other social gatherings in the state remain banned till the expiration of the lockdown.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, Barr. Chris Ezem, the governor charged Christians and Muslims in the state to use the opportunity to pray for God’s mercy and intervention in the state in particular and country at large.

“In view of the impending Easter Celebrations, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD has magnanimously approved a relaxation of the extended 7 Day Lockdown in the State.

“Accordingly, there would be free movement of people within the State ONLY between the hours of 6 am on Friday, April 10(Good Friday) and 2 pm on Sunday, April 12(Easter Sunday), 2020.”

