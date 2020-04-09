BREAKING NEWS: Another death, 14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria, total now 288
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020
As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths pic.twitter.com/DuP2SGUiTy
As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020
288 confirmed cases
51 discharged
7 deaths
For more info-https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Lagos- 158
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 5
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Delta- 2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Katsina-1
Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020
We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results
