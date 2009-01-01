BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel on fire

The popular Lagos Airport Hotel was on Thursday evening gutted by fire.

Firefighters and other emergency responders are battling with putting off the inferno as at the time of filing this report.



The public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

More details shortly.

