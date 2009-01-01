Bauchi governor recovers from COVID-19

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has recovered from COVID-19.





The governor announced his recovery in a tweet on Thursday.





He tested positive for coronavirus on March 24.





“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative,” a statement shared on his official social media handles read.





“I thank you all for your prayers and support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises and thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.





“My gratitude also goes to the Imams, Ulamas, Pastors and all religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVID ー 19 team, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”





The governor had gone into self-isolation after shaking hands with a son of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, who also tested positive for the virus.





Two other governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, had also tested positive for the virus.





Makinde has since announced his recovery.





In Lagos, a total of 39 people who initially tested positive for the virus have recovered.





According to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, seven patients were discharged on Thursday after recovering from the disease.



